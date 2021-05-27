Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 227.2% from the April 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter.

JRS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

