NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%.
NVIDIA stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $620.78. 92,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,924. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $386.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.20.
NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.11.
In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
