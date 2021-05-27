NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $620.78. 92,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,924. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $386.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.20.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.11.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.