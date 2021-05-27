Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.19. Ocugen shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 234,366 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

