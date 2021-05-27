Oder Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,616 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

