Oder Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.68. 358,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,452,056. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 163.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 35,606 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,524,281.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 703,501 shares worth $75,964,502. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

