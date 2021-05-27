Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHK. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,316. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

