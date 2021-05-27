Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,771,260. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

