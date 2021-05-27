Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oder Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,813 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

DKS traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.75. 94,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

