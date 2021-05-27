Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

OKTA opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average is $249.40. Okta has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

