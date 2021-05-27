Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 309.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $48,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 26,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,130. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.