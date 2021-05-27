Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lifted to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In other news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

