Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

OLK has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OLK opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.