Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 157,076 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

