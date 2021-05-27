One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.74

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244 in the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

