OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.72 million.

OSPN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,158. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

