Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

