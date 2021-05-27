Open Platform Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $147,811.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

