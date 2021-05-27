Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.690-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.94 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,169. The stock has a market cap of $548.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.38. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

