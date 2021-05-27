Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $260.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

