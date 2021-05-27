Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 42,536 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.