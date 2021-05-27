Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 122.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

