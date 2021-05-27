Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $372.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.91 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.