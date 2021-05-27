OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $7.04 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $349,433.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00059817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00345316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00183216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00035757 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.80 or 0.00809376 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom Coin Trading

