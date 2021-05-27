Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $16.63

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $18.89. Organogenesis shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 27,052 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,902,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

