Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

