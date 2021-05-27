ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,759,000 shares, a growth of 517.8% from the April 29th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,353.1 days.
Shares of ORIX stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. ORIX has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.
ORIX Company Profile
