ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,759,000 shares, a growth of 517.8% from the April 29th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,353.1 days.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. ORIX has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.