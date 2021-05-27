Orser Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,334. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.50 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.