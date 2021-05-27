Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 115.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.24. 21,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

