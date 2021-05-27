Orser Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5,926.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.