Orser Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.82. The stock had a trading volume of 199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,702. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $304.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

