Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,015. The firm has a market cap of $204.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day moving average is $141.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

