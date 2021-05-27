Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

