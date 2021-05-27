Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,599. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

