Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 6,846 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up approximately 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hologic stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.08. 21,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

