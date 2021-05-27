Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the April 29th total of 869,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS OVCHF remained flat at $$9.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $9.34.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.