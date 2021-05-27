Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 10418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

