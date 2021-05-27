Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director William W. Ericson Sells 37,500 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

