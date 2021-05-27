Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Down 2.3%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.11. 32,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,103,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

