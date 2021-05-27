Panther Securities Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:PNS)

Panther Securities Plc (LON:PNS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PNS stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.82. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market cap of £44.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

