Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 4%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 450,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $837.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

