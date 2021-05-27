Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 54,670 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $126,450,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $98,726,000. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 7,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

