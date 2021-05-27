Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for 2.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $57,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,742,000 after buying an additional 570,883 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after buying an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 21,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,550. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.