PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23. 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get PARK24 alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.