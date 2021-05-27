Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Purchases $86,810.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 225,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

