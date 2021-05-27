PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 6.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.54. The company had a trading volume of 166,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.64. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

