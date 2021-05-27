Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Purchases $4,068,653.70 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 42,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,068,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 35,606 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,524,281.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 69,778 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,048,275.78.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 176.71 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.76.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $229,827,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $261,586,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

