Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Head to Head Survey

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Nautilus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 17.90 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -342.38 Nautilus $552.56 million 0.99 $59.85 million $2.46 7.24

Nautilus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peloton Interactive and Nautilus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 4 22 0 2.71 Nautilus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $140.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Nautilus has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.94%. Given Nautilus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Peloton Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Nautilus shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Nautilus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66% Nautilus 13.24% 78.20% 37.08%

Summary

Nautilus beats Peloton Interactive on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

