Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

PEBO traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,738. The company has a market cap of $637.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

