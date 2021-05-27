Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €180.00 ($211.76) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €172.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €162.04.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.