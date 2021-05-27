Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 467.80 ($6.11) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 412.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.57 ($5.34).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

